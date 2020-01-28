Boston Pride ice hockey star Jill Dempsey has made National Women's Hockey League history as the first player to make 100 points.

The 28-year-old made her NWHL debut in 2011 for the side, who currently sit top of the table having only lost one match this season, falling 4-3 to Minnesota.

This season alone she has totalled 36 points across 21 games, scoring a prolific 15 goals along the way.