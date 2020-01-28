America's World Championship silver medallist and Boston Pride forward Jill Dempsey makes history as the first NWHL player to reach 100 points
15:58pm, Tue 28 Jan 2020
Boston Pride ice hockey star Jill Dempsey has made National Women's Hockey League history as the first player to make 100 points.
The 28-year-old made her NWHL debut in 2011 for the side, who currently sit top of the table having only lost one match this season, falling 4-3 to Minnesota.
This season alone she has totalled 36 points across 21 games, scoring a prolific 15 goals along the way.
She will be looking to build on her record when she takes to the ice for Boston Pride against Connecticut Whale on February 15 at the Warrior Ice Arena in Boston.