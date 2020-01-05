Australian superstar striker Sam Kerr will make her first start for new club Chelsea against Reading today.

The 26-year-old was announced to be joining The Blues in November, but has not been eligible to play until the turn of the year.

Kerr is the all-time leading scorer in both the National Women's Soccer League in the US and the W-League in Australia.

She has also netted 38 international goals for her country.

And now she will get the chance to bag her first goals for the west London side as they look to keep the pressure on Arsenal at the top of the Women's Super League.

Chelsea boss Emma Hayes has said how excited she is to bring such a world-class player to the club.

"Sam has proved time and time again in the NWSL that she is a prolific goalscorer. She’s won the golden boot many times and she’s a player that can make things happen, but she’s also a fantastic team player.

"The fact she chose Chelsea when she could have gone to any club in the world is a testament to the players and the staff here because she saw this is the best place for her to grow and take the next step in her career. That’s a wonderful compliment to us all."