Bryony Frost and Frodon won the Silviniaco Conti Chase at Kempton, their first victory together since making history at the Cheltenham Festival when Frost became the first woman to win a Grade One race over fences at the event.

It was also the Paul Nicholls' trained horse's first triumph since claiming the Ryanair Chase.

Frost said: "You can ride him with your heart on your sleeve because he allows you to. His jumping is just amazing. They are elite athletes, so for him to come back within three runs off that Ryanair shows you he is a tough cookie.

"People are quick to doubt, but you can never doubt your team members - especially one like him."