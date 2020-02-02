Great Britain's Maddie Hinch has hit out at hockey Pro League rules which gave Australia victory in a match that GB were ahead in when it was abandoned.

The match, which had a delayed start due to bad weather, saw Team GB dominating the Hockeyroos, with Anna Toman firing the visitors ahead.

The match was then suspended due to a thunder storm but the two teams did temporarily start to play again until the decision was made to abandon the game.

The FIH rules stipulate that as Australia won yesterday's clash between the two sides, they were also declared winners of today's match and their points will double. The match won't be rescheduled.

Hinch took to Twitter to share her outrage: "Makes absolutely no sense whatsoever. Winning 1-0 at half time only for some obscene T&Cs to determine the outcome and be left with absolutely nothing!!"