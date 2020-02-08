Great Britain have recorded their first victory of the 2020 FIH Pro Hockey League after they beat New Zealand 3-0 in Auckland.

Midfielder Tessa Howard opened the scoring after she found herself in the perfect spot to lift Sarah Robertson's cross over New Zealand keeper Georgia Barnett.

In the 20th minute the reigning Olympic champions earned a penalty corner. Charlotte Watson went on to score her first Pro League goal for GB after Anna Toman's attempt was saved.

In the second half, New Zealand started to pile on the pressure as they searched for a goal themselves. But they failed to find their way past GB keeper Sabbie Heesh and her defenders.

Shona McCallin scored a final screamer with her first ever goal in GB colours and her first international goal in over two years after she dived to the ball from Howard's pass.

McCallin said afterwards: "We've been building. We came away from Australia with zero points but deserved more, so it has been coming.

"We were in control today, we ground it out in parts and it's something we've been working on as a team."

Lily Owsley who made her 150th combined international appearance added: "There’s a lot of relief – we’re glad to start the ball rolling and it was a great game. After last weekend’s disappointment we needed that and hopefully we’ll come out tomorrow and get even more points from this trip.

"150 – I don’t know where the time has gone. It’s been a journey and to achieve this is very special and I’m so proud. I couldn’t think of a better group to get it with."

The side came away with their first points in the Pro League after suffering a loss and an abandoned match against Australia last weekend.