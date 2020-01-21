Scotland international Becky Mill has announced her retirement from hockey.

She earned her international debut in 2007 and has won 139 caps.

She represented her country at the 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi and was a gold medallist with Great Britain at the Youth Olympics in 2007.

On her retirement the defender said: "It feels like the time is right. I’ve had 12 years in the squad and it’s time for the youngsters to lead the way.

"The last few years have been really challenging coming back from two big injuries, and it has given me a lot of time to think about my future.

"Last year I wasn’t sure if I would get back to hockey following an ankle operation, but I’m now back playing again, and loving it, but I know this is the right time for me to move away from international hockey and onto new challenges."

Mill also captained the side for the first time against South Africa in 2016.

Scotland women's hockey head coach Jen Wilson added: "Becky has made an incredible contribution to Scottish Hockey for over a decade.

"Her relentless commitment and passion for the game has never wavered whether travelling through a high or low of international hockey.