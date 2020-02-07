Ireland Women's hockey pre-Olympic training camp cancelled due to coronavirus outbreak

By Alicia Turner
11:47am, Fri 07 Feb 2020
Ireland's women's hockey team's pre-Olympic training camp in Malaysia has been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Officials from Hockey Ireland are in the process of finding a new location and could could see themselves returning to South Africa where they were recently training.

Other teams preparing for Olympic qualifiers including India, China and Japan are also relocating their training camps. 

In November last year, Ireland women created history after they qualified for their first ever Olympic Games. 

Ireland's first game at the Tokyo Games will be against South Africa on July 25.