Great Britain's Giselle Ansley has returned home from the FIH Pro League hockey tour due to an ongoing achilles injury.

Ansley, 27, originally travelled out with the squad with the hope to play in the international fixtures against Australia and New Zealand.

But the 2016 Olympic champion has returned back to camp to continue her treatment to ensure she is fit for the next round of matches in April.

Elsewhere, it is good news for midfielder Emily Defroand, who returned to the pitch last night after spending four months out the game with an injury.

Great Britain's opening match in the Pro League ended in a first leg loss to Australia, while the second leg was abandoned due to bad weather.