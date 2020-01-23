Great Britain's women's hockey team have set up a fundraiser to help Australia recover from the devastating bushfires which have destroyed large areas of the country.

The Rio 2016 Olympic champions have been training in Brisbane ahead of their double-header FIH Pro League fixtures against Australia and New Zealand next month.

The team are hoping to raise at least £2,000 for the Penny Appeal Australia Bushfire Emergency with a raffle where, for £5 people, can be in with a chance of winning 26 signed sticks, one from each member of the team.