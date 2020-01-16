GB hockey's Alex Danson-Bennett said 'specialist care' is imperative at the early stages of a head injury after recovering from concussion to rejoin the national squad.

The Olympic champion sustained the injury after hitting her head on a wall while on holiday in 2018.

But after 18 months out, she recently announced she would return to training with Team GB at Bisham Abbey.

Danson-Bennett said she underwent both physiotherapy and neuropsychology sessions from independent provider Hobbs Rehabilitation in order to recover from the pro-longed injury.

Speaking to The Telegraph, she said: "I believe you need specialist care at the early stages of a head injury, which I receive via Hobbs, but it took me a long time to find them.

“Now, it couldn’t be any better. I have physiotherapy every single day. I can see a doctor every week. Everybody here [at Bisham Abbey] knows me and knows my character and that if I could be on the pitch, I’d be there, but not everybody is that fortunate though, which is why it’s important to highlight just how debilitating head injuries can be."

She had to postpone her wedding due to ongoing symptoms, but decided to press ahead with her new wedding date despite it being just ten days after her triathlete sister Claire Danson was paralysed from the waist down after a bike accident.

“Not being able to walk again is a horrific thought for any of us, but I think she’s shining a light on all the additional health related problems with spinal cord injuries - your bladder, your bowels, your skincare, your blood pressure - it’s like relearning all over again," she added.