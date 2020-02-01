Grace Stewart scored in the final minute of the match as Australia hockey beat Great Britain 2-1 in the FiH Pro League in Sydney.

Sarah Robertson gave the visitors the lead in the 18th minute after she reacted quickest to a goalmouth scramble.

But the Hockeyroos hit back just eight minutes later as Stephanie Kershaw levelled things up for the hosts.

Britain then had the better of the attacks towards the end of the second quarter and into the third, but failed to find a way through.