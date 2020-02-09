Olympic champions, team GB repeated their heroics of Rio 2016 holding their nerve in a shoot-out against New Zealand after finishing the match 2-2.

It came down to sudden death in the shoot-out but GB goalkeeper Sabbie Heesh held her own and pulled off a marvellous save leaving Tess Howard to step up and take it for the ladies in red.

Howard was cool and slotted home the goal meaning GB claimed a blemish-free shoot-out card (5-4) and they came away with three points.

New Zealand led at half time following a strong strike from Olivia Shannon but GB came out fighting after the break with Anna Toman claiming GB's first just eight minutes into the second half.

Grace Basildon put GB ahead and it looked like they would seal victory in normal time before a late second goal from Shannon meant the 60 minutes finished 2-2Having won their Olympic gold in a shoot-out GB found themselves in familiar territory and showed their composure again by scoring with all five attempts.