Great Britain's Olympic basketball qualifying tournament has been moved from China to Serbia due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The International Basketball Federation confirmed the news which now means the women will play in Belgrade in Serbia instead of in Foshan.

The tournament was originally held 1,000km from Wuhan, where GB were set to face China, Korea and Spain to try and book their place at the Tokyo 2020 Games.

A statement from Fiba said: "After having carefully evaluated the developments regarding the coronavirus outbreak and placing as main priority the safety of the participating players and team delegation members, the FIBA Executive Committee decided to relocate the tournament to Belgrade, Serbia, where one of the other three FIBA Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournaments will be played.

British Basketball Federation chairman Maurice Watkins added: "The health and safety of the players and staff is of paramount importance in this situation.

"We thank FIBA for taking swift action on this issue in difficult circumstances."

The tournament dates remain the same and will take place on February 6-9.