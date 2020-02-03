Great Britain's Charlotte Arter has broken her own female parkrun world record by one second in Cardiff as she prepares for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The 28 year-old ran the 5km race in 15 minutes and 49 seconds to beat her original record set in January 2019.

Arter was crowned British champion over 10,000m in 2018 as well as being the Welsh half marathon record holder.

She is currently on a career break from her job as Cardiff University's sport officer in order to focus on her athletics career.

Arter is training to compete in this year's European Athletics Championships in Paris before she moves on to the Tokyo Games.