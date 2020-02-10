The Women's golf world championships in Singapore and the LPGA Thailand have both been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Both tournaments were set to be scheduled for later this month, but the LPGA said the health and safety for all involved is 'our highest priority'.

In a statement they said: "Due to the continued health concerns and recent advisories in some Asian countries that large-scale events should be cancelled or postponed as a result of the coronavirus, the LPGA and its partners have made the decision to cancel (the two tournaments).

"While we are disappointed that these tournaments will not take place this season, we look forward to returning to Asia soon."

The Blue Bay LPGA, which was due to take place in March in China, has already been cancelled.

Several high-profile sporting events have also been affected by the virus including the World Indoor Athletics Championships and alpine skiing races in China.