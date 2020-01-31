An LGPA event in China has been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

The Blue Bay event was due to start on March 5 but organisers have said it won't go ahead as their 'top priority' is the health of players and spectators.

Women's Olympic football qualfiers, Olympic basketball qualifiers and the Chinese football league have all been postponed or moved to another location due to the virus.

The LGPA released a statement that read: "Any time you cancel an event, it is a difficult decision and we appreciate how hard our partners, the China LPGA and the China Golf Association have worked to host an incredible event.

"While we are disappointed that the tournament won't take place this season, we look forward to going back to Blue Bay in 2021 and for many years to come."

213 people have died from the global emergency in China alone, with the chief medical officer in England today confirming two cases in the country.

Yesterday the World Health Organisation declared the virus a global emergency.