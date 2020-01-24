The Ladies European Tour will offer a record £15.4 million in prize money for the 2020 season.

That's an increase of £4 million and the LET will have 24 events on the tour - an additional four from last year.

The new events include the ground-breaking Saudi Ladies Championship in March, the Scandinavian Mixed and a new UK event held in August - which will have a prize pot of over £1 million - before the Ladies Scottish Open and the Women’s British Open.

The LET have had sponsorship issues recently which has led many golf stars, including Britain's Georgia Hall, to focus upon the American LGPA tour. The tour across the pond has a prize fund of $75 million for the 2020 season.

The LET and LGPA have worked together in order for these changes to be made to the European tour.

Catriona Matthew welcomes the tour changes (PA Images)

LPGA Commissioner Mike Whan said: “The LET and the LPGA only began working together in September 2019, but we’ve been blown away with the results in the first 90 days and the positive response from across the golf industry.

“With overall purse increases and seven new events, our athletes will have more opportunities for success. It’s exciting to think what we can accomplish after a full year of working with our new Board. We have a long way to go, but I’m so happy to say that this is the best position that European women’s professional golf has ever been in.”

Solheim Cup winner and Europe's captain Catriona Matthew said: “I committed myself to playing on the LET in Europe last year and I couldn’t be more excited about what’s been achieved over the last 90 days to improve the schedule.