Gymnasts Ellie Downie and Alice Kinsella have been named to represent Great Britain at the 2020 Gymnastics World Cup at the Arena Birmingham in March.

Downie, 20, is the 2019 vault world bronze-medallist and was part of the Team GB squad which won gold at the 2017 European Championships.

Kinsella, 18, became the first British gymnast to win a major balance beam title at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

The duo will compete across the apparatus against 11 of the best gymnasts in the world, with Tokyo 2020 Olympic qualification spots available.

Downie said: "I’m looking forward to it! Last year I really did enjoy the atmosphere and the crowd. The World Cup is different. There’s only two British gymnasts competing so there’s a lot of attention on you. It’s really cool and nice to know that a lot of people are coming out to support.

"It’s an important competition for me. It’s early in the season, it’s a big year, and hopefully I can do well. It’ll be an incredible show and a great competition to watch."

Kinsella added: "I can’t wait to compete in the World Cup again, especially after doing so in 2018. It’s my hometown, so obviously getting to compete in front my home crowd is going to be amazing. Last time, the crowd got me through the competition, helping me to win bronze, so I can’t wait to do it again."