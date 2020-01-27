The Women's FA Cup 4th round saw a weekend of thrills, spills, lots of goals and penalty shoot-out drama.

Arsenal took the lead at West Ham in the first half with an impressive strike from Katie McCabe finding the top corner. The Gunners kept their momentum in the second half as Lia Walti netted her first Arsenal goal with an impressive volley to seal West Ham's fate.

Elsewhere, WSL side Tottenham slotted five past fourth-tier Barnsley and Liverpool put in a phenomenal display of finishing to wipe out Blackburn 8-1.

All seven Super League sides remaining in the Cup came out victorious with Everton, Birmingham, Bristol City, Reading, Chelsea and Brighton all going through.

Ipswich Town are now the lowest-ranked side still in the running after a hat-trick from 16-year-old Maddie Biggs helped them to a 4-1 win over Huddersfield.

There was disappointment for Crystal Palace after their match against Southampton was abandoned in the 78th minute due to a water-logged pitch with Palace leading 3-0. The FA have not yet announced what happens next.

The fifth-round draw takes place today and will include Manchester City who overcame neighbours Manchester United 3-2 on Saturday.

Full list of results from Sunday's FA Cup fourth round matches:

Bristol City 1-0 Durham (AET)

Burnley 1-3 Leicester City

Everton 1-0 London Bees

Huddersfield Town 1-4 Ipswich Town

Lewes 1-1 Billericay Town (Lewes won 5-4 on penalties AET)

Liverpool 8-1 Blackburn

Sheffield United 0-3 Birmingham City

Southampton 1-4 Coventry United

Sunderland 2-0 Watford

Tottenham Hotspur 5-0 Barnsley

West Ham United 0-2 Arsenal

Charlton Athletic 0-4 Chelsea

London City Lionesses 0-5 Reading

Southampton FC v Crystal Palace (game abandoned after 78 minutes with Palace leading 3-0)