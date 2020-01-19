Chelsea stunned title rivals Arsenal with a 4-1 victory at Meadow Park while Liverpool earned their first win of the season.

Blues striker Beth England opened the scoring against the champions and Australian international Sam Kerr added a second with her first goal for Chelsea since signing in November.

On 20 minutes Sophie Ingle made it three with a spectacular half-volley and Guro Reiten topped it off with a fourth midway through the second half.

The Gunners, who had nine shots throughout the game, eventually found the net through a Beth Mead effort but it was all too little too late.

Liverpool registered their first win of the season beating Bristol City 1-0 with striker Rachel Furness firing home the only goal of the game. The win takes Liverpool off the bottom, with both sides level on six points.

Elsewhere, Manchester United ran up a 3-0 win against Tottenham, goals coming from Jessica Sigsworth and a brace, including a penalty, from Katie Zelem.

Manchester City sit top of the league after a 2-0 win against Birmingham City. Ellen White scored in the first minute and Keira Walsh added the second.

Everton continued their successful WSL run with a 3-1 win against Reading courtesy of a Chloe Kelly hat-trick. Fara Williams got one back for the Royals via the penalty spot.