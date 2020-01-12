Former Arsenal and England footballer Alex Scott is adamant VAR should not be introduced to the Women's Super League.

She believes there are more important issues to address, the league isn't ready for it and, in any case, 'I don't like it, I like the drama of football'.

Writing in her column for The Sun, Scott says: "I totally agree with Manchester United boss Casey Stoney’s comments this week against its introduction to the women’s game."

"She added: "We aren’t resourced for it — we’re lucky if we get one camera at WSL games, let alone 15.

"We saw how much negative impact it had when it was used for the first time at the Women’s World Cup last summer. There were a lot of female refs who weren’t prepared, you couldn’t expect them to be.

"The WSL must walk before it can run and we are 100 per cent not ready for VAR. I believe it should be used in major women’s tournaments because games are played in big stadiums which have facilities to accommodate."

Scott, who works widely as a pundit on TV, believes VAR is a 'joke'.