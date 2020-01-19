WSL half-time: Shock in top of the table clash as Chelsea lead 3-0 at Arsenal
15:22pm, Sun 19 Jan 2020
Chelsea lead 3-0 at half-time against champions Arsenal at Meadow Park in the Women's Super League.
Striker Beth England opened the scoring with a shot into the top corner in the first 10 minutes.
New signing and Australian international Sam Kerr soon made it two, marking her first goal for Chelsea as she headed the ball in at the back post.
Sophie Ingle secured the Blues' third and last goal in the first half, with a half-volley from 25-yards-out.
Arsenal had only three shots on goal to Chelsea's eight but have held possession of the ball throughout the game with no sign of scoring.