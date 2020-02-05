Chelsea striker Sam Kerr has revealed she feels 'out of her comfort zone' in England as the Women's Super League is 'a lot more physical' than she anticipated.

Kerr signed for The Blues in November from National Women's Soccer League side the Chicago Red Stars, but did not play her first game until the season resumed after its break at the start 2020.

And the Australian captain has said the move to England has been one she's struggled with.

“It’s challenging me mentally more than anything," she said.

"New team, new culture, new country, settling into a new house. It’s all the challenges that you don’t really have to face at home in Australia.

“I’m out of my comfort zone. I didn’t know anyone when I first got there.”

Kerr chose to play in the WSL rather than transfer to Australia's W-League as she anticipated that the English league would be similar to the NWSL in the US.

However, she has discovered since playing in England that it is very different.

“From the US to England, I thought they’d be quite similar," she added.

"But they’re very, very different. It’s a lot more physical in England. There’s huge tackles flying in everywhere, but that’s why I went to this league, because I knew it would challenge me as a player. And it really has in the first month.”