Women's Super League side West Ham sign Ruesha Littlejohn until the end of the season

Littlejohn originally joined The Hammers on non-contract terms (Twitter: West Ham Women)
By Sarah Rendell
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. @rendellx
10:37am, Mon 27 Jan 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Women's Super League side West Ham have signed Ruesha Littlejohn until the end of the season.

The Republic of Ireland player originally joined the Hammers on non-contract terms last year.

Littlejohn has previously played for Liverpool, Glasgow and London Bees.

She said: "I'm looking forward to what the rest of the campaign has to offer."

The Hammers have also welcomed 19-year-old Olivia Smith on non-contract terms.