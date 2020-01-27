Women's Super League side West Ham sign Ruesha Littlejohn until the end of the season
Women's Super League side West Ham have signed Ruesha Littlejohn until the end of the season.
The Republic of Ireland player originally joined the Hammers on non-contract terms last year.
Littlejohn has previously played for Liverpool, Glasgow and London Bees.
She said: "I'm looking forward to what the rest of the campaign has to offer."
The Hammers have also welcomed 19-year-old Olivia Smith on non-contract terms.