The Women's Super League has seen some stellar performances this weekend, particularly from Chelsea and Arsenal.

This round of the league saw one game postponed and 19 goals scored. Here's the round-up of all the action!

Chelsea smashed Bristol City 6-1, though the visitors struck first through Ebony Salmon who scored with a strike to the bottom corner to take a shock lead.

It didn't take long for The Blues to hit back with star striker Bethany England levelling the score after 28 minutes.

Once The Blues turned the scoring tap on, they let it pour. Hannah Blundell, Jessica Carter and Ji So-yun all added more goals in the first half to go into the break 4-1 and they didn't stop there.

So-yun scored again in the second half with England adding the last goal of their afternoon.

Nobbs scored a goal in Arsenal's win over Brighton (Twitter: Arsenal Women)

Arsenal continue their reign at the top of the league with a 4-0 win over Brighton and Hove Albion. Danielle van de Donk scored in the third minute and Jill Roord added another in the 31st minute.

The third goal was transported straight from the training ground. Van de Donk teamed up with Vivianne Miedema who dummied to allow Jordan Nobbs to smash the ball into the bottom corner.

The goal adds to Nobbs' treasure trove of scores since returning from injury this season. But the Gunners weren't finished and Beth Mead finished off a sublime performance from the defending champions.

Tottenham posted a 2-1 victory over West Ham with Emma Mitchell, currently on loan at Spurs from Arsenal, firing past the keeper in the first half.

The Hammers thought they'd saved the day in the 90th minute as Kenza Dali equalised, but they couldn't hold out and Spurs' Rianna Dean won it in the 96th.

Manchester City secured a 3-1 victory over Everton. German international Pauline Bremer scored two for City with Gemma Bonner adding the third. The Sky Blues' Georgia Stanway scored an own goal for The Toffee's consolation score.

Amalie Eikeland was on the scoresheet to give Reading a 1-0 win over Birmingham City.