Chelsea blew West Ham out of the water in their Women's Super League match this afternoon in an eight-goal thriller.

The Blues went into half-time 3-0 up following goals from Maren Mjelde, Beth England and Sophie Ingle.

As the second half got underway Erin Cuthbert and England scored to put Chelsea 5-0 up after 56 minutes.

Mjelde, Ramona Bachmann and Emily Murphy added another three to end the match 8-0 and an afternoon that the Hammers will want to forget.

Cushing was in action for the last time today (PA Images)

Manchester City sent their departing manager Nick Cushing out on a high as they beat defending champions Arsenal 2-1.

City's Pauline Bremer and Lauren Hemp scored and while Danielle van de Donk got one back for The Gunners it wasn't enough, leaving City top of the table.

Meanwhile, Manchester United and Reading drew 1-1. United were 1-0 up for the majority of the match after a great strike from teenager Lauren James, but a penalty from Fara Williams in injury time saw it end all square.

Brighton secured a 1-0 win over Everton, with Aileen Wheelan the goalscorer.