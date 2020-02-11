After a weekend where all Women's Super League games were postponed due to Storm Ciara, hopefully we will see a little more action in this set of midweek fixtures.

Bouncing from their victory over Arsenal, Manchester City will be looking to kick- start a new era with a win following the departure of manager Nick Cushing.

They host a Bristol City side that have just one league victory so far this season and currently sit at the foot of the table on just six points.

The Robins were humiliated when they hosted Man City earlier on in the campaign as they were beaten 5-0 in front of their home crowd.

And with the league leaders having put together a run of five wins in a row, it would be a huge upset if Tanya Oxtoby's side were to get anything from this one.

Hot on City's heels are Chelsea, who have won four on the bounce themselves and sit just a point off the head of the table with a game in hand.

Emma Hayes' team are also hosting a struggling outfit in Birmingham City, who are just a point above the drop zone after losing their last three.

And Arsenal, the last of the title challengers, take on Liverpool on Thursday, with both sides almost certainly keeping an eye on the Wednesday night games as they hope for teams to do them favours at their respective ends of the table.

Below the runaway top three, Manchester United occupy the best of the rest spot in fourth, but Everton, Reading and Tottenham all sit within three points of them.

So, although there is now a glass ceiling for the Red Devils in this campaign in terms of being unable to catch the leading trio, boss Casey Stoney will be eyeing up fourth place as an exceptional achievement given it is the club's first season in the WSL.

They travel to the south coast to take on Brighton in a match they will be expecting to win, although Hope Powell's players will be buoyed by their victory over Everton last time out.

The battle for the drop is just as close and intriguing as the race for the title, but Brighton could pull away with a win and leave Birmingham, Liverpool and Bristol City to fight it out to avoid that solitary relegation spot.

A full round-up of all the midweek results will be brought to you on the NewsChain website as soon as the final match has concluded.

Wednesday's Women's Super League fixtures:

Chelsea v Birmingham City (7pm)

Manchester City v Bristol City (7pm)

Reading v West Ham United (7:30pm)

Tottenham Hotspur v Everton (7:30pm)

Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United (7:45pm)

Thursday: