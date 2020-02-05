Manchester City's victory over Arsenal last weekend may well have reduced the title race from a three-horse race to a head-to-head battle between themselves and Chelsea.

Back-to-back defeats for the Gunners against their two main rivals has spelled disaster for Joe Montemurro's side.

They now go into the north London derby against rivals Tottenham needing a win to stay within touching distance of City, who sit three points clear.

However, Spurs have shown very little since mid-January to suggest they can trouble their neighbours, partly because they were beaten 3-0 by Manchester United in their most recent league game, and partly because their match last weekend was postponed.

Inconsistency is something Karen Hills' Lilywhites have not been able to shake off so far in their first WSL campaign. This is a chance to shrug that mantle off.

Meanwhile, Chelsea make the trip to take on Casey Stoney's Man United off the back of a spectacular 8-0 win over West Ham.

Aside from their crunch clash with Man City at the end of the month, this is possibly the only realistic chance a team has to take points off the Blues.

Emma Hayes' side squeezed past the Red Devils back in November thanks to a second half Maren Mjelde penalty, but it was by no means a dominant display.

So United will undoubtedly see this as an opportunity to dramatically affect where the title ends up come May, even if it does mean their rivals Man City lifting it in a few months time.

Another huge game on a super Sunday of football sees Everton host Liverpool, with the derby being played at Goodison Park for the first time.

Vicky Jepson's struggling Reds had to call off a second home game of the season against Birmingham on Sunday due to a waterlogged pitch.

So their record of just one win from 12 WSL games leaves them perilously close to the relegation zone, above Bristol City only on goal difference.

However, they did win 1-0 last time out, so could well be in the sort of confident mindset which will lead them to spring a surprise on their city rivals.

Despite sitting fifth, Willie Kirk's Everton have lost four of their last five games and put in a poor performance in their most recent defeat to Brighton.

The Goodison Park factor should motivate the Toffees' players enough to see them over the line, but could also serve to heap unwelcome pressure on a team that are going through a rough patch of form.

A full round-up of all the weekend's results will be brought to you here on NewsChain as soon as the final match has concluded.

Sunday's Women's Super League fixtures:

Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur (2pm)

Birmingham City v Brighton & Hove Albion (2pm)

Everton v Liverpool (2pm)

Bristol City v Reading (3pm)

West Ham United v Manchester City (3pm)