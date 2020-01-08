As the Women's Super League kicks back into full swing, Liverpool cannot afford to waste any more time searching for a first win of the season.

Vicky Jepson's side suffered their eighth defeat of the campaign last weekend away at Brighton as they failed to find the back of the net for a sixth away game in a row.

Now, back in front of a home crowd at Prenton Park, the Reds need to find a way of picking up three points against a Manchester United side that had their wings clipped after defeat to a previously winless Bristol City last time out.

Meanwhile, Casey Stoney's Red Devils team will see this as a real opportunity to bounce back quickly and re-establish themselves as unequivocally the fourth best outfit in the division, especially given they beat Liverpool 2-0 back in September.

In another big dust-up with a bit of needle this weekend, Tottenham host West Ham at The Hive.

Spurs were humbled last weekend as they found themselves comprehensively outplayed by Manchester City in a match that was all but done by half-time.

There is no doubting Karen Hills' newly promoted side are on the slide after a positive start to their first top flight season - the Lilywhites have won just one league game since the end of October and have conceded 13 goals in their last six.

Given they are already on 13 points, Spurs are not in any real danger of being relegated, but doing the double over West Ham is something they will definitely be looking to secure.

The Hammers failed to show up at the London Stadium against Tottenham in October when they were beaten 2-0.

But they could move above their city rivals and into seventh with a victory on Sunday, so this one should be much closer as the bragging rights are well and truly at stake.

Elsewhere, Arsenal travel to Brighton as they look to remain top of the table with a performance that mirrors the 4-0 drubbing they gave the south coast side earlier on in the season.

Hot on their heels are Manchester City, who welcome Everton to the Academy Stadium in the teatime game on Saturday.

And Emma Hayes' unbeaten Chelsea team are also hoping to close the gap to Arsenal as they host a buoyant Bristol City who come into the clash off the back of their big win at Man United.

Lastly, Birmingham City make the trip to Reading hoping to give themselves a little more breathing space at the foot of the table.

The Blues currently sit four points above Liverpool in the relegation zone and will want to ensure the Royals do not put them in deeper trouble heading into the final few months of the campaign.