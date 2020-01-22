Next month's women's Olympic football qualifiers have been moved from Wuhan, the Chinese city at the centre of a new outbreak of coronavirus.

The busy city was supposed to host China, Taiwan, Thailand and Australia for the Group B qualifiers, but the games will now be held in Nanjing in North China, the Asian Football Confederation announced.

The tournament dates have stayed the same and will take place on February 3-9.

Chinese Taipei had said they wouldn't send a team unless the matches were moved.