Women's Olympic football qualifiers moved from Wuhan after coronavirus outbreak
20:01pm, Wed 22 Jan 2020
Next month's women's Olympic football qualifiers have been moved from Wuhan, the Chinese city at the centre of a new outbreak of coronavirus.
The busy city was supposed to host China, Taiwan, Thailand and Australia for the Group B qualifiers, but the games will now be held in Nanjing in North China, the Asian Football Confederation announced.
The tournament dates have stayed the same and will take place on February 3-9.
Chinese Taipei had said they wouldn't send a team unless the matches were moved.
Seventeen people have already died because of the virus and at least 440 have been infected, with the majority of cases coming from Wuhan itself.