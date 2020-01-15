Arsenal captain Kim Little scored four minutes from time to keep alive the Gunners' hopes of a League Cup triumph with a 1-0 win over Reading.

Despite creating numerous clear cut opportunities, Joe Montemurro's side failed to find a way past visitors' keeper Rachel Laws.

It fell to skipper Little to crush Royals fans' hearts in the 86th minute as the Women's Super League table toppers eventually broke the deadlock to give them the win.

Elsewhere, last year's League Cup winners Manchester City eased into the semi-finals with a 4-0 victory over Women's Championship side Sheffield United.

A quick-fire first half double from the in-form Pauline Bremer gave the WSL title challengers a comfortable 2-0 lead.

Laura Coombs then added a third with a wonderful curled finish, before Bremer capped off a a perfect evening both personally and for outgoing City boss Nick Cushing as she headed home to complete her hat-trick.

Chelsea also progressed through to the last four with a 3-1 victory over second tier outfit Aston Villa at Kingsmeadow.

The Blues had to wait until ten minutes into the second half to make the breakthrough when Erin Cuthbert's corner was headed in by Magdalena Eriksson.

Substitute Ji So-Yun then made it two three minutes after coming on, finishing off a sweeping Chelsea move.

Kerri Welsh pulled one back for the visitors six minutes from time, before Emily Murphy guaranteed Emma Hayes' side a spot in the semi-finals in the final minute.

Manchester United also had a fairly routine path through to the last four as they ran out 2-1 victors against fellow WSL side Brighton.

Abbie McManus bagged her first goal for the Red Devils with a close range finish to give Casey Stoney's team a slender lead at the break.

Jane Ross then put the game beyond Brighton 15 minutes from time as she finished neatly from a superb cross by Jess Sigsworth.

Kayleigh Green pulled one back for the away side in the 83rd minute, but it did not prevent the Seagulls from exiting the competition.

League Cup quarter-final results:

Chelsea 3-1 Aston Villa

Arsenal 1-0 Reading

Sheffield United 0-4 Manchester City