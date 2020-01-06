Women's FA Cup draw: Manchester United host Manchester City in mouth-watering derby while WSL leaders Arsenal travel to West Ham in fourth round
The draw for the fourth round of the Women's FA Cup sees a tasty looking Manchester derby as the holders City go to United as teams from the Barclays Women's Super League and Championship enter the fray.
Last year's beaten finalists West Ham host current WSL leaders Arsenal.
23 teams from the top two tiers join the nine that have made it through the first three rounds to battle it out on January 26.
Two ties are yet to be decided due to match delays meaning Lewes will not know whether they are facing Billeray Town or Actonians until after the two play on 12 January. The same is to be said for the fate of Watford who will travel to either Fylde or Sunderland.
The complete list of fourth round ties is as follows:
1. West Ham United vs Arsenal
2. Manchester United vs Manchester City
3. Lewes vs Billericay Town or Actonians (Tie to be played 12 Jan)
4. Charlton Athletic vs Chelsea
5. Everton vs London Bees
6. Burnley vs Leicester City
7. Sheffield United vs Birmingham City
8. London City Lionesses vs Reading
9. Bristol City vs Durham
10. Tottenham Hotspur vs Barnsley
11. Huddersfield Town vs Ipswich Town
12. Southampton FC Women vs Coventry United
13. Southampton Women's FC vs Crystal Palace
14. Fylde or Sunderland (Tie to be played 12 Jan) vs Watford
15. Liverpool vs Blackburn Rovers
16. Aston Villa vs Brighton & Hove Albion
The fourth round ties will take place on Sunday January 26