West Ham midfielder Kate Longhurst has signed a new contract to keep her at the club until 2022.

Longhurst joined The Hammers in 2018 and has since played 45 times for the side. She has now committed herself to the team in a new two-and-a-half year deal.

She said: “West Ham United is a club that is very close to my heart so it’s a big thing for me to commit my future here. It’s really important for me to be settled with my football and know that I’m somewhere I'll love coming to every day for the next two-and-a-half years.

"Within these last 18 months we’ve had some highs - obviously the FA Cup Final stands out - and we’ve also had some lows.

"It’s important now, over the next two years, and rest of this season, that we turn ourselves into a team that can challenge every team we’re playing against.”