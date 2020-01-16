West Ham's Adriana Leon and Cho So-hyun head to Olympic qualifiers
15:38pm, Thu 16 Jan 2020
West Ham players Adriana Leon and Cho So-hyun are heading to the Olympics qualifier with their respective nations.
Canadian Leon will be with her team-mates this week for CONCACAF Women’s Olympic Qualifying Championship. Two teams from the competition will qualify for the Tokyo Olympics in the summer.
South Korean So-hyun will play in the Asian Football Confederation next week to compete for qualification.
South Korea will play Vietnam and Myanmar in the week-long qualifying tournament while Canada will be against Saint Kitts, Nevis, Jamaica and Mexico.
The Tokyo Olympics start in July and the US will be defending their football gold at the tournament.