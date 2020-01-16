West Ham players Adriana Leon and Cho So-hyun are heading to the Olympics qualifier with their respective nations.

Canadian Leon will be with her team-mates this week for CONCACAF Women’s Olympic Qualifying Championship. Two teams from the competition will qualify for the Tokyo Olympics in the summer.

South Korean So-hyun will play in the Asian Football Confederation next week to compete for qualification.

South Korea will play Vietnam and Myanmar in the week-long qualifying tournament while Canada will be against Saint Kitts, Nevis, Jamaica and Mexico.