Prince William joined Women's Super League and Premier League footballers for a highly competitive game of table football at the launch of the FA's latest mental health awareness campaign.

The prince, who is President of the FA, joined Chelsea's Fran Kirby and Reading star Fara Williams as well as Watford's Troy Deeney, Andros Townsend of Crystal Palace and Man United's Scott McTominay among others to kick off this month's Heads Up Weekends and mark Time To Talk Day on February 6.

The Heads Up Weekends, which are taking place on the 8-9 and 15-16 February, will see every football team from across the Premier League, The Barclays FA Women’s Super League, English Football League, The National League, The FA Women’s Championship and The FA Women’s National League dedicate their matches to Heads Up.

Over the two weekends clubs will feature Heads Up branding around their stadiums as well as in programmes and on the players' kits, in a bid to get the nation talking about mental health.

Clubs will also be releasing short films featuring footballers talking about mental health and showing the work they do to improve mental health in their communities and beyond.

“Imagine if we talked about mental health as much as we talk about football…many of us won’t go a day without talking about it,” said the prince.

“And whatever team we support, every single fan, player and manager has one thing in common – we all have mental health, in the same way that we all have physical health.

“And we will all face ups and downs in life which will affect it. It’s time we start taking our mental fitness as seriously as we do our physical fitness, and that starts with talking.”