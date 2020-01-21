WATCH: New Chelsea striker Sam Kerr bags first goal for the club in Arsenal rout to take major step towards title

By Dylan Terry
15:08pm, Tue 21 Jan 2020
Chelsea took a potentially decisive step towards a third Women's Super League title as they thumped rivals Arsenal 4-1 at Meadow Park at the weekend.

And along with the three points came a first goal for new striker Sam Kerr, who joined the Blues in January from Chicago Red Stars.

Kerr is the all-time leading scorer in both the United States' National Women's Soccer League and Australia's W-League.

However, despite having opened her account in England, she will now miss Chelsea's next two league games against West Ham and Manchester United due to being called up for international duty with the Matildas.