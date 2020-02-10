Australia's Emily van Egmond scored a hat-trick as the Matildas demolished Thailand 6-0 in their Olympic qualifier in New South Wales.

Hayley Raso and a brace from Kyah Simon added the other three goals as Australia eased to a comfortable win.

The team have now scored 13 unanswered goals in their Olympic qualifiers as they beat Chinese Taipei 7-0 in their first match.

And the Matildas have one qualifier left against China, which they will play on Thursday.

They are now top of Group B, but are above China only by virtue of goal difference.