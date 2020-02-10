The US Women's national team continued their fine form claiming a 3-0 win over Canada in the final of the CONCACAF Women's Olympic Qualifying Championship - extending their unbeaten streak to 28 games.

By making the final, both teams had already ensured qualification for Tokyo 2020, but the game was a chance for each to gain bragging rights over their neighbours.

After a goal-less first half it was Lynn Williams who made the breakthrough, capitalising on a defensive error in the 60th minute to put the US ahead.

As one of only two members of the squad not to have featured in the victorious World Cup campaign in 2019, Williams made her mark and lived up to the number 13 shirt role usually occupied by pregnant Alex Morgan.

The goal from Williams was the first Canada had conceded in the tournament.

The floodgates were now open for a US scoring masterclass with Lindsey Horan burying her team's second in the 71st minute, taking her own tally for the tournament to six, second only to Canada's golden boot-winning 18-year-old Jordyn Huitema.

Never one to be kept out of the limelight, FIFA player of the year Megan Rapinoe took to the pitch to raucous cheers soon after Horan's goal.

Rapinoe soon found her feet and added the third in the 87th minute, and predictably, brought 'The Pose' out to celebrate.

The US finish the qualifying tournament with an unblemished scoring record of 25-0 across their five games.