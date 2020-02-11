National Women's Soccer League club Reign have announced the re-signing of Wales international Jess Fishlock on a two-year contract.

The 33 year-old made five appearances for the side and scored three goals during the 2019 season, however she suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in June and has not played since.

In 2013, she made 99 appearances for Reign before going on loan to several different clubs including German side FFC Frankfurt, Melbourne City and Lyon.

Speaking after re-signing, the midfielder said: "Returning to Reign was an easy decision for me.

"I am excited for the future of this club and I wanted to be a part of that. Throughout my whole rehabilitation process, Reign FC has been so supportive and helpful in ensuring that I get the best medical care possible.

"I will forever be grateful and hope I can repay that when I get back to full fitness."