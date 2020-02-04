The US women's soccer team have won all three of their Olympic qualification matches after they dominated Costa Rica 6-0 in Texas.

The World Cup-winning team extended their unbeaten streak to 26 games in front of 7,000 fans.

Christen Press netted two impressive goals in the first half before Lindsey Horan sealed her fifth goal in qualifying.

Samantha Mewis bagged a brace in the second half and then went on to assist Jessica McDonald's header in the final stages of the game.

USA have scored an impressive 18 goals in qualification.