USA women's soccer team continue winning streak after topping Olympic qualification group with resounding victory over Costa Rica

USA women topped the group stages in the Olympic qualifying tournament (PA Images)
By Alicia Turner
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. @aght_turner
13:02pm, Tue 04 Feb 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

The US women's soccer team have won all three of their Olympic qualification matches after they dominated Costa Rica 6-0 in Texas. 

The World Cup-winning team extended their unbeaten streak to 26 games in front of 7,000 fans.

Christen Press netted two impressive goals in the first half before Lindsey Horan sealed her fifth goal in qualifying.

Samantha Mewis bagged a brace in the second half and then went on to assist Jessica McDonald's header in the final stages of the game.

USA have scored an impressive 18 goals in qualification.

They breezed through their first two matches with a 4-0 win over Haiti and an emphatic 8-0 victory over Panama and have refused to take their foot off the pedal since.