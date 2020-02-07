US soccer star Alex Morgan has said women shouldn't have to choose between motherhood and a career.

The striker announced her pregnancy with her husband and LA Galaxy player Servando Carrasco in October, but has said she is aiming to be back on the pitch for the Olympics this summer.

Morgan, who was speaking at a digital media platform and event series for millennial women, spoke about balancing her career with her upcoming motherhood.

She said: "I was ready to start a family with my husband. As long as women feel comfortable in coming back to work and giving themselves sometime after the baby's born, to do what they want.

"If work is what you love and a part of you, you shouldn't have to choose, you can do both."