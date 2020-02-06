US football star Megan Rapinoe stars in new Abercrombie and Fitch campaign 'Face Your Fierce'
US footballer Megan Rapinoe has been chosen as a face for Abercrombie and Fitch's new campaign 'Face Your Fierce'.
Rapinoe is among 24 athletes in the campaign that personify one of six fragrances being relaunched.
She told People: "I jumped at it right away. I mean, what a cool opportunity to be part of a big brand and a big national campaign with the line-up that they have. My high school self is like, ‘Oh my God, this is insane'.
“It’s cool also to be able to get out of the sports world. I always jump at the opportunities to do something different and challenge myself and sort of get myself in a different realm. So this is exciting for me.
“We didn’t even have an Abercrombie store in my town [growing up] — we had to go to a mall in a bigger town. It totally brings me back to my younger days.”
Other athletes involved in the campaign are National Basketball Association star Kyle Kuzma and Olympian Gus Kentworthy.
Rapinoe added: “Fierce to me means just being who you are and feeling confident in being that person. And I feel very lucky to have people around me in the family who really support me and make me feel it’s good to be that way.”