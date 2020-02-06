US football star Megan Rapinoe stars in new Abercrombie and Fitch campaign 'Face Your Fierce'

Rapinoe stars for Abercrombie and Fitch (Abercrombie and Fitch)
By Sarah Rendell
16:03pm, Thu 06 Feb 2020
US footballer Megan Rapinoe has been chosen as a face for Abercrombie and Fitch's new campaign 'Face Your Fierce'.

Rapinoe is among 24 athletes in the campaign that personify one of six fragrances being relaunched.

She told People: "I jumped at it right away. I mean, what a cool opportunity to be part of a big brand and a big national campaign with the line-up that they have. My high school self is like, ‘Oh my God, this is insane'.

Rapinoe for Abercrombie and Fitch (Abercrombie and Fitch)

“It’s cool also to be able to get out of the sports world. I always jump at the opportunities to do something different and challenge myself and sort of get myself in a different realm. So this is exciting for me.

“We didn’t even have an Abercrombie store in my town [growing up] — we had to go to a mall in a bigger town. It totally brings me back to my younger days.”

Other athletes involved in the campaign are National Basketball Association star Kyle Kuzma and Olympian Gus Kentworthy.

Rapinoe added: “Fierce to me means just being who you are and feeling confident in being that person. And I feel very lucky to have people around me in the family who really support me and make me feel it’s good to be that way.”