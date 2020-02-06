US footballer Megan Rapinoe has been chosen as a face for Abercrombie and Fitch's new campaign 'Face Your Fierce'.

Rapinoe is among 24 athletes in the campaign that personify one of six fragrances being relaunched.

She told People: "I jumped at it right away. I mean, what a cool opportunity to be part of a big brand and a big national campaign with the line-up that they have. My high school self is like, ‘Oh my God, this is insane'.

Rapinoe for Abercrombie and Fitch (Abercrombie and Fitch)

“It’s cool also to be able to get out of the sports world. I always jump at the opportunities to do something different and challenge myself and sort of get myself in a different realm. So this is exciting for me.

“We didn’t even have an Abercrombie store in my town [growing up] — we had to go to a mall in a bigger town. It totally brings me back to my younger days.”

Other athletes involved in the campaign are National Basketball Association star Kyle Kuzma and Olympian Gus Kentworthy.