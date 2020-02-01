US soccer star Carli Lloyd has not ruled out the possibility of her switching sports to become an NFL kicker after the 2020 Olympic Games.

The 37 year-old has spent 15 years playing for the national team, scoring 122 goals in 289 games and winning back-to-back World Cup trophies.

But speaking ahead of Super Bowl LIV between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs, Lloyd revealed to CNN she could well lend herself to American Football after the Tokyo Games.

She said: "Obviously, I'm kind of in the thick of things right now and this year with soccer and Olympic qualifying at the present moment, and then going to the Olympics, [but] there's definitely the potential."

A video went viral last year of Lloyd punting a field goal between the posts from 55 yards, sparking intrigue into whether she could be a potential NFL kicker.

And she also appeared in an advert called 'The Secret Kicker' where she played an NFL player, an appearance which was aimed to promote the #KickInEquality campaign that looks to motivate females and supporters to get involved in sport.

"It's a football ad, but I think it's more than just that -it's getting the conversation started and I was super excited to be part of it," she added.

"There has been zero opportunity [for women in NFL]. But I think that it's bold statements like this and starting these conversations to know that women can be just as good, if not better than men.

"There's no telling that someone like myself or somebody else wouldn't be able to kick in the NFL."

Lloyd was also open about how much she admired Katie Sowers, who this weekend will become the first female and first openly gay coach in Super Bowl history.

She said: "I saw some highlights of her and it's so cool to be able to see that and now she's pursuing something that she's passionate about and going to the Super Bowl with the team.