Two games in the Women's Super League have been postponed due to waterlogged pitches.

Liverpool have called off their clash with Birmingham City after Prenton Park was once again viewed as unfit to host the match.

Controversy has plagued the state of Liverpool's pitch with Emma Hayes calling it the worst in the league when they faced The Reds earlier in the season.

Tottenham Hotspur have also had to postpone their match with Bristol City due to the state of their pitch.