Tottenham midfielder Sophie McLean 'recovering well' after surgery on quad injury

Sophie McLean (right) is set to return to the game towards the end of the WSL season (PA Images)
By Alicia Turner
11:44am, Sat 25 Jan 2020
Tottenham have confirmed midfielder Sophie McLean is 'recovering well' after she underwent surgery to repair a quadriceps injury sustained in training. 

The 23 year-old, who has made 32 appearances for the London club, has started her rehabilitation with the aim of returning to action in April. 

On her social media she said: "One step closer to getting back on the pitch with my teamies! Thank you for all the love, really appreciate it."

The Women's Super League club currently sit mid-table in seventh. They face Bristol City next on February 2 at home. 