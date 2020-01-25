Tottenham midfielder Sophie McLean 'recovering well' after surgery on quad injury
11:44am, Sat 25 Jan 2020
Tottenham have confirmed midfielder Sophie McLean is 'recovering well' after she underwent surgery to repair a quadriceps injury sustained in training.
The 23 year-old, who has made 32 appearances for the London club, has started her rehabilitation with the aim of returning to action in April.
On her social media she said: "One step closer to getting back on the pitch with my teamies! Thank you for all the love, really appreciate it."
The Women's Super League club currently sit mid-table in seventh. They face Bristol City next on February 2 at home.