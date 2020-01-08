English forward Kit Graham has signed a new contract with Women's Super League side Tottenham until 2021.

The 24-year-old has impressed in a Spurs shirt since joining from Charlton last summer, scoring four goals in 15 games.

Promoted from the second tier last season, Karen Hills' side are in little danger of being relegated at the first time of asking after four league wins in the first half of their WSL campaign.

Speaking about her contract extension, Graham said: "I’m really pleased to have signed a new deal. I’m enjoying my football and my whole life has changed now I’m playing full-time."

Tottenham's next fixture sees them host London rivals West Ham in a derby game at The Hive Stadium on Sunday at 2pm.