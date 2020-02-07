Three Women's Super League players have impressed for Australia as the side demolished Chinese Taipei 7-0 in their Olympic qualifier.

Arsenal's Caitlin Foord scored a hat-trick including the opening goal in the tenth minute.

Everton's new signing Hayley Raso added her name to the scoresheet in the 54th minute and Australia's captain and Chelsea forward Sam Kerr made her mark in the 64th.

Australia's Stephanie Catley and Katrina Gorry also scored to bring their total to seven.

The convincing victory was the first of three Olympic qualifying matches for the Tokyo Games this summer.