Scottish Women's Premier League side Hearts have signed Lisa Swanson for the remainder of the season.

Swanson has spent 11 years with Rangers and joined Kilmarnock on loan in the summer of 2018. Instead of moving back to Rangers, Swanson has joined Hearts.

She said: “I played in the top league whilst at Rangers and always felt capable, with my move to Kilmarnock I got a taste for the SWPL 2, despite moving down a league it was no less competitive.

"I had a success stint at Kilmarnock, winning six awards in the season and a half I was there, I wanted to push on and test myself by playing in the SWPL 1 again and I’m delighted to join Hearts.

“I’ve settled into the squad really well, being from Ayrshire and playing for a club in Edinburgh meant I didn’t really know anyone other than playing against them last season, but I’m been welcomed into the squad and it’s been brilliant so far.

“As a striker the main aim is to always try and score as many goals as possible, I’m hoping I can contribute in every way to Hearts having a good season.”