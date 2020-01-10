Swedish defender Petronella Ekroth has signed for AS Roma in the middle of their Serie A campaign.

Ekroth, 30, has joined from Swedish side Djurgardens IF. She also spent time with Juventus during the 2018/19 season after they won the league and cup double.

The international has 30 caps to her name, having represented her country from youth level.

She said: "I had a lot of offers, then things moved very quickly. I heard so many great things about the club, about the players and the staff, that I immediately had a good feeling about it. That is why I wanted to come here.

"I want to help the team improve and I hope that we can finish higher in the league than we did last year – because winning the league and the cup, as I did last season, is really a special feeling. That has to be our aim, I hope that we are able to play to the maximum of our ability."