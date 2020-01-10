Swedish defender and former Juventus star Petronella Ekroth signs for AS Roma
Swedish defender Petronella Ekroth has signed for AS Roma in the middle of their Serie A campaign.
Ekroth, 30, has joined from Swedish side Djurgardens IF. She also spent time with Juventus during the 2018/19 season after they won the league and cup double.
The international has 30 caps to her name, having represented her country from youth level.
She said: "I had a lot of offers, then things moved very quickly. I heard so many great things about the club, about the players and the staff, that I immediately had a good feeling about it. That is why I wanted to come here.
"I want to help the team improve and I hope that we can finish higher in the league than we did last year – because winning the league and the cup, as I did last season, is really a special feeling. That has to be our aim, I hope that we are able to play to the maximum of our ability."
Roma currently sit in third behind Fiorentina and Juventus. Their next game is against Bari on February 1.