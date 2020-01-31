SV Werder Bremen have announced the signing of German international Ricarda Walkling.

The 22 year-old midfielder has most recently played for the North Carolina State Wolfpack soccer team during her studies in the US.

She has previously played for Bayern Munich, TSV Schwaben Augsburg and SV Obergriesbach. She made her debut for Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga league at 16 years of age.

Walkling said: "An exciting time is ahead of me and I am very happy to be able to play in Germany again. Switching to SV Werder is the right step for me. I will do everything I can to ensure that we play a successful second half of the season and that we will achieve our goal."

She has also played for her national side at U16 to U19 youth level where she has earned 26 caps.

Head of women's football at Bremen, Birte Brüggemann, said: "With Ricarda, a player is coming to us who will strengthen us especially with regard to the new season.

"Just like us as a club, she absolutely wants to play in the 1st women's Bundesliga. We are therefore pleased that she is already becoming part of SV Werder, getting to know the team and the city, and that she can contribute to the goal of getting back up again."

The club currently sit top of the Bundesliga 2 and will face Monchengladbach on February 23.